The year 2022 was filled with ups and downs. The Stateline Area community said goodbye to some old friends and welcomed new additions to the area.
The following is a listing of some of the significant events that occurred in the past year:
January
-Jan. 8 - Former Beloit Fire Chief Brad Liggett died at the age of 55. He has served with the Beloit Fire Department for 30 years and was named chief of the Beloit department in 2003. In July 2019, he left Beloit to serve as fire chief in Freeport, Illinois.
- Jan. 11 - Rock County Judge Daniel T. Dillon announced his plans to retire in April. Dillon was named judge in Rock County in May of 2000.
- Jan 29 - Jion Broomfield, 19 of Beloit was shot and killed outside Beloit Memorial High School following a basketball game. Amaree Goodall, 19, of Madison has been charged in the shooting. Also on Jan. 29, the body of a Janesville woman was found near the corner of Howe Drive and Clary Street in Beloit. She apparently had been stabbed.
February
- Feb. 8 - South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl announced he will not seek a third term in office. He first was elected mayor in 2015. In May, Rehl announced he would step down as mayor a full year before his term was to expire.
- Feb. 22 - Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson announced he will retire effective Jan. 3 when his term expires. Knudson was elected Rock County Sheriff in 2018. He took over for former sheriff Robert Spoden who was sheriff for 12 years.
- Feb. 23 - The City of Beloit and Beloit College announce the awarding of a $9 million grant to assist in the renovation of the Robert Morse Library at Beloit College and the creation of a community outreach and engagement center. The center is planned to assist members of the community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
March
- March 3 - Former Walworth County Sheriff's Deputy Gerardo Baca, 36, of Delavan, is arrested in Waukesha County on charges of sexual assault and stalking. Following his arrest, Baca resigned from the sheriff's department. He had been with the sheriff's department since 2017. The charges allege the offenses began in Jun and July of 2012.
- March 19 - A section of Illinois Highway 251 has been designated in honor of Spc. Brandon Jacob Rowe. The Roscoe native died in 2003 when his unit came under attack in Al Hillah, Iraq.
- March 27 - Gov. Tony Evers announced the appointment of Ashley Morse as Rock County's first woman of color to serve as a Rock County judge. Morse filled the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Daniel T. Dillon. Morse will complete Dillon's term which expires July 31, 2023.
April
- April 2 - Marcus McLin, 25, of Rockford, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the CherryVale Mall in Cherry Valley, Illinois. Police were called to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. where they found an unresponsive male victim in the parking lot. Elijah Lucena, 25, of Chicago, was identified as the main suspect in the homicide. He was arrested in Georgia.
- April 5 - Regina Dunkin, Kevin Leavy, KEvin Day and Markese Terrell were elected to the Beloit City Council in the spring election. For the School District of Beloit Board of Education, Gregg Schneider, J'Juan Winfield Sr., Megan Miller and Brian Anderson were elected.
- April 14 - The Rock County Board of Supervisors approved voted to borrow $78 million over the next three years for an upgrade of the Rock County Jail and Sheriff's Office facility in Janesville. The total cost of the project for the 200,000-square-foot facility is estimated at $96 million.
- April 29 - Paleontologist Philip Currie was presented with the Roy Chapman Andrews Society Distinguished Explorer Award during a ceremony at the Beloit Public Library. Currie is a professor at the University of Alberta and founder of the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology in Drumheller, Alberta, Canada.
May
- May 4, Barbara Bortner, 47, of Milton, is sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for defrauding her employer, Mercyhealth, out of about $3 million. Bortner, who was a vice president at Mercyhealth, worked with Ryan Weckerly of Sycamore, Illinois in the scheme where Bortner would contract with Weckerly for marketing services and provide inflated invoices for his services to Mercyhealth. Weckerly then wrote checks to Bortner.
- May 6 - Members of the school board for the Stoughton Area School District met with Beloit School District Superintendent Daniel Keyser and school officials in Stoughton, Wisconsin referred to him as the lone finalists for the Stoughton superintendent position. Keyers was named Beloit superintendent in February 2021. He has served as interim superintendent in Beloit since June of 2020.
- May 7 - The USS Beloit, a Freedom class littoral combat ship (LCS), is christened in Marinette, Wisconsin at Fincantieri Marinette Marine. The ship was christened by ship sponsor Maj. Gen. Marcia Anderson, who was raised in Beloit, Wisconsin. The ship was build by Lockheed Martin with engines constructed by Fairbanks Morse Defense in Beloit.
- May 16 - The Bureau of Indian Affairs approved placing 32 acres of land in Beloit into trust for the Ho-Chunk tribal casino and resort project in Beloit, it was announced. Ryan J. Greendeer, Ho-Chunk public relations officer, said the Ho-Chunk Nation and the City of Beloit will work together on the development of the site.
June
- June 7 - Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther announces she is taking a job as city manager in Overland Park, Kansas. Luther became Beloit city manager on June 1, 2015. She said part of the reason she accepted the position in Kansas was because several family members live in that area.
- June 10 - Low staffing levels cause the Krueger Municipal Swimming Pool to alter its opening time and schedule. The pool planned to open on June 11, but because of a staff shortage, the pool opening had to be delayed. Later the public learned the pool would be open only a few days a week due to staffing challenges.
- June 18 - Ryan Weckerly, 48, of Sycamore, Illinois, is sentenced to a year and a day in prison on the charges of wire fraud and aiding in preparing false income tax returns. He was accused of formulating a scheme with former Mercyhealth Vice President Barbara Bortner to defraud the healthcare provider out of about $3 million. Weckerly was the owner of marketing services which he billed to Mercyhealth at an inflated rate.
July
- July 11 - VetsRoll announces it will host two trips to Washington, D.C. for veterans in coming months. The trips would be the first for VetsRoll since 2019. The trips were postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To make up for it, the organization was planning trips for Oct. 16 - 19, 2022 and from May 21 - 24, 2023. VetsRoll has been providing free trips to Washington, D.C. for veterans since 2010.
- July 19 - A suspected case of monkeypox is reported in Walworth County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The case was identified as cases of monkeypox continue to rise in the United States. Prior to the case found in Walworth County, six cases had been identified in Wisconsin.
August
- Aug. 2 - Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles announces that Daemon M. Hanna, 26, has been arrested in connection with the March 30, 2021 death of Jordan Jefferson, 33, of Beloit. Jefferson was shot in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue in Beloit. Multiple vehicles were reported in the area prior to the shooting.
- Aug. 2 - Wayne R. Anderson is named interim superintendent for the School District of Beloit. He served for 17 years as superintendent in Mount Horeb and for seven years as superintendent in Williams Bay. He served as the school district searched for a superintendent to fill the vacancy left by the departure of former Superintendent Daniel Keyser.
- Aug. 25 - Fairbanks Morse Defense is celebrating 150 years of working with the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, as well as the Beloit community in August. The City of Beloit presented company officials with a proclamation honoring their anniversary, and employees of Fairbanks Morse Defense were treated to a Beloit Skycarp baseball game.
September
- Sept. 7 - A celebration of the USS Beloit was held at ABC Supply Stadium, with crew members from the new naval vessel attending, along with the ship's sponsor, retired Major General Marcia Anderson, and the ship's mascot, Rocky the badger.
- Sept. 14 - The United Way Blackhawk Region kicked off its capital campaign with a goal of raising $2 million to support area non-profit agencies. The campaign kickoff also marked the 10th anniversary of the merger of the Stateline United Way based in Beloit and the United Way of North Rock County based in Janesville.
- Sept. 20 - Beloit College President Scott Bierman announced he will retire at the end of the academic year. Bierman has served as Beloit College president since 2009. He is the 11th president of Beloit College.
October
- Oct. 13 - Patrick Trollop is named the new fire chief for the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District. He will officially begin his new role on Jan. 1, 2023. He is currently the Battalion Chief with the department and has been with the department for 10 years.
- Oct. 17 - The School District of Beloit Board of Education announces Willie Garrison has been named the new superintendent of the school district. The board met on Oct. 11 to decide which of four finalists to choose. Garrison has been in education since 2002. Since 2020 he has been director of teaching and learning for the Brown Deer School District.
- Oct. 23 - A bronze statue of Hononegah, the wife of fur trader and early settler of the Rockton area, was unveiled at the Hononegah Community High School Fieldhouse. The high school is named after the Native American woman who walked the land now known as Rockton about 200 years ago. The statue was created by sculptor Kate May Fitch and funds for it were raised by Rockton Remembers.
November
- Nov. 8 - Curtis Fell of Beloit is elected as the new Rock County Sheriff. Mark Spreitzer of Beloit is elected as the new 15th District Wisconsin State Senator, and Beloit City Council member Clinton Anderson is elected as the new representative for the 45th Assembly District, the seat formerly held by Spreitzer.
- Nov. 21 - The Beloit Meals on Wheels began delivering meals to homebound residents using its new facility at 1534 Shore Drive for the first time. Meals on Wheels in Beloit had operated out of a rented facility at 424 College St. for 26 years. Construction on the new 2,500-square-foot facility began in April.
December
- Dec. 4 - Long-time Rock County Board member and educator Eva Arnold passed away at the age of 96. Arnold first was elected to the Rock County Board in 1998, representing the Beloit area. She stepped down from the county board in 2018. She also was a teacher in the School District of Beloit and at Blackhawk Technical College.
- Dec. 7 - It was announced that a Kwik Star store (Part of the Kwik Trip company) and a truck stop could be built in South Beloit near the Interstate 90 business corridor. The planned truck stop facility would be located near the corner of Route 75 and Oakfield Parkway.