BELOIT—History came to life on Sunday as a special group of men and woman were honored for their heroic service during World War II before an audience of 500 people at the Eclipse Center in Beloit.
Sunday marked the 76th anniversary of the surrender of Japan in World War II, with VetsRoll hosting the Millennium of American History that brought together nearly II dozen military veterans and ‘Rosie-the-Riveters’ from the World War II era. Speakers read biographies of each veteran and riveter to illustrate their heroic acts and sacrifices with veterans in their 90s spanning to over 100.
Guest speakers included Retired U.S. Army Major General Marcia Anderson, Retired U.S. Air Force Major General John Borling, Retired National Guard Brigadier General and Judge James P. Daley, Wisconsin VFW Commander Cory Geisler, Beloit businesswoman Diane Hendricks and Wisconsin American Legion District One Commander Karl Stuvengen.
Anderson spoke of the World War II veterans as being part of the “greatest generation.”
“We will always owe them a debt of gratitude that will never be repaid,” Anderson said.
Anderson also highlighted the ways in which World War II veterans, powered by American ingenuity, brought forth some of the greatest technological advancements of the 20th century— from vehicle and airplane technology to advances in surgery and medicine.
“Each of us sitting here today has benefited from their service,” Anderson said.
Retired U.S. Air Force Major General John Borling said it was important to find the next great generation, urging young people to be inspired by the veterans and their service.
“Impressive is the only word that comes to mind to describe these men and women,” Borling said. “You give us the impetus to find the next greatest generation.”
During his talk, Borling, a 33-year serviceman, told the audience exerts of his time as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, where he was held for over six years.
“The slope of the line for America has always been uphill, and we have to keep marching up that hill,” Borling added.
The event’s importance wasn’t lost on organizers who recognized that time was running out to honor veterans from one of the most pivotal moments in American history. The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that by 2031, there will be fewer than 5,000 World War II veterans alive.
“We are here to celebrate the heroes of yesterday,” Hendricks said. “It’s an honor to stand here to show respect to the people that gave us the freedom to be where we are today.”
Geisler added, “They fought so an entire world would be free. That’s powerful.”
Listening to aging veterans was vital to preserving history, Stuvengen stressed.
“Their legacy matters. We owe everything to this generation and I am very humbled to be in their presence.”
In its 11 year history, VetsRoll has taken 2,185 veterans and riveters on a journey to historic sights in Washington, DC, having given men and women from 37 states a once in a lifetime chance to reconnect with their past.