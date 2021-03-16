BELOIT—Jason Jacobson, 44, said he registered as a write-in candidate for the Beloit School Board on Friday.
His biggest priority, if elected, is to open the schools for full-time in-person instruction as soon as possible, followed by improving academic achievement and addressing discipline issues.
There are two open seats on the school board in the April election. Others running include incumbent Spencer Anderson as well as newcomers Sean Leavy, Gregg Schneider and Christine Raleigh.
Jacobson is a supervisor at Serta Mattress in Beloit and co-owner of Benny’s Slots Wine Spirits in Roscoe. He has a bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University in general studies with emphasis in business.
He is married to Maria Jacobson who works at the UW Extension as a nutrition educator and has two teenagers who have attended Beloit Memorial High School. One is doing well with distance learning and one child has struggled.
“My passion is to get the kids back in school and get them caught up academically,” he said.
He said education is a building block for children’s future. The hybrid model which will start April 8 and offer only two days of in-person learning a week is not sufficient, he said.
Jacobson said he only recently registered to run after seeing there was only one other candidate in favor of opening schools for full-time in-person learning—Christine Raleigh.
Jacobson said in-person learning is possible with safety guidelines. He said some teachers are pushing to get the kids in class while others may be pushing the other way as it’s been convenient for them to work at home, or bring their kids to class.