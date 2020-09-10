BELOIT — Construction continues on the Wright and Wagner Lofts in downtown Beloit as Hendricks Commercial Properties looks to hold onto the historic feel of the site’s past uses.
The 74,600-square-foot, 54-unit residential apartment community builds off the success of the Phoenix Apartments that opened in 2014 on Grand Avenue, with demand still high for downtown housing. The approximate unit size will be 965 square-feet, according to HCP Director of Public Relations RoseAnn Haedt.
HCP Midwest Region Vice President of Development Dan Barkes said construction on the first building remains ongoing and on schedule to allow interior work to continue through the winter.
“Our goal is to complete the structural portion of the development along with the roof, windows and siding to seal up the building allowing us to work through the winter on the interior buildout,” Barkes said.
The project will eventually include three buildings near 200 W. Grand Avenue, the site of a former railway station, dairy and Kerry Ingredients production facility.
“As far as design goes, we are using a tumbled brick to stay with a brick finish that was used back at the turn of the 20th century,” Barkes said. “We are using board form concrete that was commonly used in that time period.”
The development carries the name of the former Wright and Wagner Dairy that once stood at the site at the corner of Grand Avenue and Fourth Street.
Barkes said structural construction could be complete by late December to pave the way for interior work ahead of a potential “late spring or early summer” opening in 2021.
After running into an issue with the groundwater table in the 2017 construction of the Hotel Goodwin, 500 Public Ave., Barkes said HCP took steps to ensure design of the Wright and Wagner development wouldn’t run into similar problems.
“It has gone very smooth,” Barkes said. “This is just another step towards improving the livability in downtown Beloit. We’re really looking forward to this.”
Pre-leasing is underway. For more information, visit wrightandwagner.com.