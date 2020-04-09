LOVES PARK, Ill.—Woodward Inc. has announced the layoff of 425 employees at its Loves Park facility.
The announcement comes as the company makes cost saving moves in light of the economic impact of the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release issued Monday, Woodward announced several actions to be initiated including a hiring freeze, layoffs and furloughs, the reduction of company officer salaries and the elimination of annual bonuses for 2020.
The company also announced that Woodward Inc. and Hexcel Corporation have mutually agreed to terminate its merger. The merger was announced in January.
Woodward CEO and Chairman Thomas A. Gendron said the actions were necessary.
“With the rapid spread of the coronavirus, we are living in unprecedented times, and I want to recognize the hard work and commitment of our employees as we work together to support one another in this challenging environment,” Gendron said. “As we navigate through the economic disruption caused by this pandemic, we are highly focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees while protecting our business, maintaining our strong position with our customers and suppliers, and closely monitoring the impact on our business and the broader industry.”
While we have a strong balance sheet and available liquidity, including under our revolving credit facility, management of cash flow will remain a key focus throughout this downturn. We believe the steps we are taking will position us for longer-term growth while preserving our financial strength through this period of global uncertainty.”
