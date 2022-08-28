BDN_210414_GARDEN
Kana Wong, left, is shown weeding at the Merrill Community Sharing Garden with his friend Mekhi Horton.

 Photo provided

BELOIT—A top scholar and an athlete, those who know Kana Wong also praise his leadership abilities and willingness to get involved with both school activities and volunteer work in the community.

Wong, 18, is serving as the Beloit Memorial High School Honor Society President, Vice President of the Key Club, a captain of the boys swim team, a student representative on the Beloit Board of Education and a member of the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.

