BELOIT—A top scholar and an athlete, those who know Kana Wong also praise his leadership abilities and willingness to get involved with both school activities and volunteer work in the community.
Wong, 18, is serving as the Beloit Memorial High School Honor Society President, Vice President of the Key Club, a captain of the boys swim team, a student representative on the Beloit Board of Education and a member of the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.
“Kana is an outstanding student who demonstrates excellence in all areas,” said Emily Pelz, Principal at Beloit Memorial. “He maintains academic excellence, is an athlete, and holds leadership positions at BMHS and in the community through civil engagement. Kana sets high expectations for himself and is determined to attain the best results that he is capable of achieving.”
Moreover, “He is prepared to work extremely hard in order to reach his goals. Beloit Memorial is very proud of the contributions Kana has made to the school and his community,” Pelz said.
After being elected the leader of the NHS, Wong said he wanted to get more involved.
The BMHS National Honor Society students worked with youth in the Merrill Community Garden and raked lawns in the neighborhood. They also joined with Family Promise of Greater Beloit and helped with a special project this year despite the pandemic. They erected a playground set for Family Promise, an organization providing shelter, food, clothing and life skills to families facing homelessness. The group also had a couple trash pickup days to help the community.
Matt Flynn, Adviser for the National Honor Society at BMHS had this to say about Wong: “I have been amazed at Kana’s commitment to the community even in the midst of the COVID pandemic. While some students volunteer to boost their resume, Kana has a genuine interest to bettering the Beloit area in any way that he can contribute.
“Coming from a family with a deep commitment to community service, Kana has been involved in so many volunteer opportunities throughout his life. Whether it is something smaller like working in a community garden or helping with a massive Kids Against Hunger project, Kana is always willing and able to help,” Flynn said.
As for the Key Club, sponsored by the adult Kiwanis Club, “We made blankets and sold chocolates as fundraisers,” Wong said.
Monica Krysztopa, School District of Beloit Chief of Communications and Marketing, noted his many contributions as well.
“Kana is very generous with his time and community service, spearheading lots of fundraisers and activities for non-profits and our community,” Krysztopa said. “He sincerely wants to help those in need in our community through his volunteerism. Kana initiated a community-wide scavenger hunt through Key Club, as one example and he has been involved with Kids Against Hunger.”
Wong also enjoys being on the Superintendent’s Advisory Council, he said.
“We meet pretty frequently; I really appreciate he gives us a chance to voice our concerns. He really values what we have to say and we have seen some changes already.”
As for sports, Wong has been involved in swimming programs/teams since before middle school. And as such, another person who knows him well is BMHS Swimming Coach Dick Vogel.
While Wong didn’t get a chance to participate in state competition this year, due to the pandemic, he did qualify for state his junior year, Vogel said.
“Kana is our team captain this year in this very unusual swim season,” Vogel said.
Due to the pandemic, the season will be cut way short this year, but the school did keep open pool times regardless.
“He’s done a really good job in the leadership department with the open pool times leading with the other team captains. He is a great kid; a strong leader and very vocal. I’m very proud of him; he’s a genuine kid,” Vogel said.
Wong is looking forward to continuing his post high school education and was deciding between two or three colleges/universities as this is written.
For his exemplary volunteerism, Kana Wong has been chosen as the May Volunteer of the Month.