JANESVILLE—Leader, role model, charitable, community-focused. These are all words that describe the 2021 class of YWCA Rock County’s Women of Distinction.
The women of distinction recipients were nominated by friends and co-workers and chosen by the selection committee. The selection committee is made up of community members, YWCA Rock County board members and YWCA Rock County staff.
The recipients will be honored at the annual Women of Distinction Gala on Aug 12 at the Celtic House at Glen Erin Golf Club.
The 2021 honorees are:
Women of Distinction
· Tasha Bell, Equity Manager, Rock County Human Services (starting June 1, 2021)
· Robin Bye, Student Data Coordinator, School District of Beloit
· Jennie Krajeck, Sales Account Executive, LAMAR Outdoor Advertising
· Rosamaria, Laursen, Instructional Leadership Biliteracy Coordinator, School District of Beloit
· Tess Nguyen, Owner/Writer, Janesville Area Stories
· Genia Stevens, Owner, Belwah Media and Founder & Executive Director, Rock County Jumpstart
The Women of Distinction event raises funds for YWCA Rock County’s Transitions program.
Transitions not only provides domestic violence survivors housing and resources to re-gain independence, it also provides economic resources for community members meant to empower women. Tickets are $60 each and are available to purchase by visiting: https://ywcarockcounty.networkforgood.com/events/29904-46th-annual-women-of-distinction-event.
For questions, or to arrange interviews, please contact Kari Dray at 608-752-5445 ext. 206 or kdray@ywcarockco.com.
About YWCA Rock County
YWCA Rock County is a not-for-profit United Way agency serving the needs of women and children in our communities. Its key focus areas include eliminating violence in our homes and neighborhoods, racial justice, economic empowerment, advocacy and community services. The YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.