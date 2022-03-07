Women banding together to help each other is not a new concept.
It dates back at least 165 years.
The first Women’s Day Celebration was held in 1909 as a way to acknowledge the achievements of women. But the origins go back to March 8, 1857 when women protested the work conditions in factory where they were working. Since then, March 8 has been named International Women’s History Day.
Moving forward, President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the entire month of March as National Women’s History Month. And each year, a different theme is created for the monthly celebration. This year the theme is Providing Healing, Promoting Hope.
In the local community, several women business owners are honoring women’s history by coming together to help other women as they collect donations for Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit.
A Program of Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, Inc., Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit provides emergency shelter and services for domestic abuse victims and their minor children.
The business owners are asking the community to donate items such as diapers, wipes, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent and garbage bags the week of March 8-12.
They can be dropped off in downtown Beloit at The Villager/My Apartment, Chic and Unique, Pizzazz and Walnut Creek. And as this story is written, the list of participants is growing.
Recently, several of those business owners or associates were asked why they decided to participate.
“I love the idea of women helping women and celebrating women,” said Betsy Schmiechen, owner of The Villager/My Apartment.
“Family Services are near and dear to my heart and I love being able to work with so many cool women downtown. It’s a really good energy,” she said.
As for Women’s History Month, “I think it’s a great thing to celebrate. The role of women over time has changed so much,” Schmiechen said.
Nikki Chadwick, owner of Walnut Creek, said participating in the donation effort is important because it supports other women in the community.
When asked if there was a woman in her life who inspired her, she named her mother.
“My mother used to be the balloon fairy in Beloit. She taught me how to run a business,” she said.
Chadwick also said working with the other women business owners has been a positive endeavor.
“Women bring a whole new perspective and creativity to running a business. And we promote each other and try to lift each other up,” she said.
Megan Warntjes, owner of Chic and Unique, said she would match up to $200 the donations that come in to the store for the shelter from March 8—12.
“I think every person knows someone who has dealt with domestic violence,” she said.
Warntjes said Women’s History Month is important and that it is important to raise strong, kind women for the future.
“I have two daughters and granddaughters. I want them to have role models for the future,” she said.
At Pizzazz, sales associate Tracy Stevenson-Olson, said she chose to work at the store because it is owned by a woman.
She also expressed strong feelings for the donation efforts.
“I think it’s a great community idea to donate back to the community and the shelters are always in need,” she said.
Stevenson-Olson also noted: “We have great community shoppers—they are always willing to lend a hand to others.”
As for Women’s History Month, she said: “I think it’s important to recognize all people who have contributed to our nation.”
Director of Survivor Empowerment Services Kelsey Hood Christenson said the Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit program is honored that local women have stepped up to help.
“I can’t think of a better way to honor Women’s History Day. This is the epitome of women supporting other women,” she said.