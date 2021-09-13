hot Woman's death not a homicide, Janesville police say By FRANK SCHULTZ Adams Publishing Group Sep 13, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE—Investigators have ruled out homicide in the death of a Janesville woman last week.Lt. Chad Pearson of the Janesville police detectives said an autopsy determined the bruises on the body were medically related.The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department identified the woman as Kimberly K. Millard, 53. Her body was found in her home on South Academy Street on Sept. 9.“There was no blunt trauma or any indication she was assaulted in any way,” Pearson said Monday morning.The cause of death is undetermined at this point and the investigation into the death is continuing.The medical examiner’s department said in a news release that it is conducting further tests. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Death Investitgation Medical Examiner Janesville Police Recommended for you Trending Now School board math: Add one, subtract two Woman's body found in Janesville home Gun, drugs and large sum of money recovered following police action in Beloit Prestige Dance Company opens in Morgan Square Beloit mother charged in death of infant son has case continued Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime