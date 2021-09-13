01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE02

JANESVILLE—Investigators have ruled out homicide in the death of a Janesville woman last week.

Lt. Chad Pearson of the Janesville police detectives said an autopsy determined the bruises on the body were medically related.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department identified the woman as Kimberly K. Millard, 53. Her body was found in her home on South Academy Street on Sept. 9.

“There was no blunt trauma or any indication she was assaulted in any way,” Pearson said Monday morning.

The cause of death is undetermined at this point and the investigation into the death is continuing.

The medical examiner’s department said in a news release that it is conducting further tests.