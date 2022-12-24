01STOCK_ROCK_SHERIFF01
TOWN OF ROCK- Emergency crews from the Rock County Sheriff's Office and city of Janesville and city and town of Beloit fire departments braved bitter cold weather and what one authority called "extreme risk" Friday to search for a woman who'd broken through the ice and fallen into the frigid Rock River.

The body of a 57-year-old woman's body was recovered from the Rock River at 5:30 p.m. The body was turned over to the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office for examination.

