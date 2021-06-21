JANESVILLE - A 58-year-old woman was shot multiple times Saturday and was treated at Mercy Hospital for what police termed life-threatening injuries.
Janesville police were called to the 400 block of South Ringold Street at 1:31 a.m. where officers found the woman who had multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
She was taken by Janesville Fire Department ambulance to Mercy Hospital.
All parties involved in the shooting have been identified, according to the news release.
Anyone who has information about this incident are encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636. Crime tips can be texted to 274637 by typing JACS + message.