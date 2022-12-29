01STOCK_AMBULANCE_GENERIC3

TOWN OF ROCK - The woman whose body was recovered from the Rock River on Dec. 23 was a physician who worked at SwedishAmerican Health in Rockford.

Dr. Billie S. Lin, 54, worked as an urgent care physician for SwedishAmerican, a division of UW Health, according to the health system's website. She saw patients primarily at the SwedishAmerican Immediate Care Clinic at 3775 Mulford Road, Rockford.