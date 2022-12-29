TOWN OF ROCK - The woman whose body was recovered from the Rock River on Dec. 23 was a physician who worked at SwedishAmerican Health in Rockford.
Dr. Billie S. Lin, 54, worked as an urgent care physician for SwedishAmerican, a division of UW Health, according to the health system's website. She saw patients primarily at the SwedishAmerican Immediate Care Clinic at 3775 Mulford Road, Rockford.
"UW Health is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Dr. Billie Lin. Dr. Lin was a valued physician at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years," an emailed statement from the health system stated. "She touched many lives in our health system and in our community. We are devastated by this loss and offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues during this time of unimaginable grief."
The statment went on to say the UW Health Northern Illinois Immediate Care Clinic in Rockford will close early on Friday so that her clinic team can attend her memorial services.
Lin attended medical school at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield and she served her residency at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford Clinic.
Memorial services for Lin will be held Friday at Honquest Family Funeral Home and Crematory - Roscoe, Illinois Chapel at 11342 Main St., Roscoe. Visitation will be at 4 p.m. with memorial services at 5 p.m.
Lin's obituary stated she died "trying to rescue the pups, Bear and Yogi."
Rock County Sheriff's Office personnel as well as emergency crews from Beloit, Town of Beloit, Janesville and Fontana responded at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 23 to a report of someone who had fallen through the ice on the Rock River near the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive in the Town of Rock. After more than five hours, Lin's body was recovered from the river.