BELOIT—A Beloit woman who allegedly bit a child on Oct. 13 at a Beloit day care center is now charged in the incident, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint filed on Nov. 24.
Angela D. Glover, 52, allegedly bit a 4-year-old child while at the center in the 1700 block of House Street after a witness reported a bite mark on the child’s face, the complaint said.
The charge of physical abuse of a child—intentionally cause bodily harm was filed against Glover following a review of security camera footage of the day care center.