BELOIT — As she slowly recovers from a near-death battle with COVID-19, Diana Fogderud hopes to start a support group for those who have struggled with the physical and psychological challenges of the vicious virus.
Even after weeks of self-isolating, Diana said friends and family can be scared to see their loved ones which can lead to feelings of abandonment or depression. While Diana said she’s handling her challenges, she worries for those with mental health issues who are in isolation.
Diana and her husband, Dave, pastors at the Overflowing Cup at 1175 S. Madison Road, became ill over Memorial Day weekend and tested positive for COVID-19 during an emergency room visit. The two went home to isolate and recover and on May 30 they gave an interview with the Daily News. However, by the next day their health took a turn for the worse.
“I had no appetite, and everything would taste weird. I could sit in a chair for hours and I had no motivation and didn’t feel right,” Diana said.
Diana, who has been in the hospital for Interstitial Lung Disease over the years, was hit hard by COVID-19. By the end of Memorial Day weekend, she returned to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital and was transferred to its Madison hospital. Her oxygen levels had plummeted to 55% and the virus had moved to her lungs
“I was in bed, and praying to God,” she said. “I felt like I wasn’t going to make it.”
Despite her deteriorating condition, Diana was still conscious and was able to communicate with doctors on her treatment options.
Doctors told her they were considering intubatiing her. Diana, 71, said she was concerned about how many people had died on ventilators as well as how the tube could spread the virus.
“I was worried the tube would spread the COVID down deeper. I took a risk when I said ‘don’t intubate me,’” she said. “I was just afraid I wouldn’t survive the ventilation.”
Diana agreed she would follow treatment using a Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (Bipap) device alternating with the administration of high-flow oxygen.
She received the antiviral medication Remdesivir, convalescent plasma as well as Dexamethasone to reduce inflammation. She slowly began to recover, staying in the hospital for two weeks and being discharged on June 15.
Meanwhile, Dave had returned to the emergency room due to fatigue and fever and stayed about a week at St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville.
While Dave has made mostly a full recovery, Diana still struggles a bit likely due to her pre-existing lung condition. She still uses low level amounts of oxygen as she increases her exertion.
“If I’m brushing my hair, my oxygen levels will start to drop. It will get down to the 80s and then I get oxygen and it rebounds quickly,” Diana said.
With a background as a nurse and experience with her lung condition in the past, Diana spends a lot of time trying to increase her movements and build stamina. She hopes to be off oxygen soon.
As part of her personal routine, she takes Guaifenesin to thin her mucus. She also takes an aspirin a day in the event of a blood clot which has happened to many COVID-patients.
“I’m about 90 percent better. Every day I’m feeling better and not getting as fatigued. I’m getting more motivation,” she said. “I can stand at the sink and do some dishes or do some laundry.”
Diana also has noticed her sense of taste and smell coming back. Her next step is to go outside with oxygen and see how far she can walk.
Recently, she went out for coffee and has made an appearance at the Overflowing Cup.
New safety precautions have been implemented at the Overflowing Cup as two other staff members tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to family members who had the virus. The two have since recovered. A couple other staff members suspected they had COVID and self-isolated for a time. They later tested negative.
To enter the Overflowing Cup, people must wear a mask, be socially distant and get their temperature taken. There has also been cleaning and sanitizing. While the ministry was open seven days a week, it’s only open to a few people on Saturday and Sunday for now.
Diana’s hope is to one day offer a COVID-19 support group, possibly on Zoom, or in person for those who have recovered.
“People feel abandoned and they want to know what’s normal. COVID really tests you,” she said.
