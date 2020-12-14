ROCKTON TOWNSHIP - A 29-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after the vehicle she was driving rolled over several times along Owen Center Road.
The crash was reported around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of Owen Center Road and Freeport Road in Rockton Township, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department.
Investigations indicate the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was traveling east on Freeport Road when she left the roadway and the vehicle rolled several times. She was taken to a local hospital.
The sheriff's office is continuing its investigation of the crash.