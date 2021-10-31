JANESVILLE—A woman was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison for shooting her estranged husband in the face in 2019.
In addition to the prison sentence, Nova Rickelmann will serve eight years of probation and was ordered to have no contact with the victim she had separated from after a marriage fraught with domestic and custody battles.
Rickelmann, 45, of Monona, formerly Nova T. Suarez, pleaded guilty in Rock County Circuit Court in August to one count of first-degree reckless injury while armed and one count of discharging a firearm toward a vehicle in October 2019.
Rickelmann was initially charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide while armed as an act of domestic violence, which could have carried a 65-year prison sentence. In August, she reached an agreement with prosecutors on reduced charges.
During Friday’s hearing, Judge Barbara McCrory withheld judgement on the charge of discharging a firearm toward a vehicle, which lowered Rickelmann’s possible sentence from 33 years to eight years in prison and three years of probation.
On the night of the incident, Rickelmann approached her ex-husband while he was attempting to withdraw cash to pay a babysitter at a drive-through ATM outside a bank on Center Avenue in Janesville.
Rickelmann pulled up alongside the passenger side of the victim’s car and fired a shotgun loaded with birdshot through the window of his vehicle.
The victim fled on foot to a nearby convenience store for help. He was treated at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.
McCrory was empathetic to Rickelmann’s emotional and mental battles but said the crime’s premeditated nature was inexcusable. Prior to the October 2019 incident, Rickelmann stole the shotgun from a friend’s home, later practiced shooting it to avoid harming her ex-husband, then drove an hour and a half to confront the victim on the night in question, according to McCrory’s account.
“It’s clear that you had a plan, you wanted to scare him (and) thought shooting your husband was a way to get his attention,” she said.