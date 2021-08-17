JANESVILLE—A woman who shot her estranged husband in the face in Janesville in 2019 pleaded guilty to reduced charges in Rock County Court on Tuesday.
Nova Rickelmann, 44, of Monona, formerly Nova T. Suarez, would spend 10 years in prison under the terms of a plea agreement.
Rickelmann and her former husband finalized their divorce in November, court records indicate.
Richelmann was charged in 2019 with attempted first-degree intentional homicide while armed as an act of domestic violence. Charges were amended to first-degree reckless injury while armed and discharging a firearm towards a vehicle, both as acts of domestic violence.
The plea agreement calls for the prosecution to recommend no more than 10 years of initial confinement but does not limit the years of extended supervision. On the second charge, the prosecution and defense attorneys recommend probation.
Sentencing is set for Oct. 29 before Judge Barbara McCrory.
According to the criminal complaint, Suarez’ husband went to an ATM to get cash to pay a babysitter, he heard a honk, and he saw Suarez pull up next to him and she shot him.
He was able to run to a nearby convenience store for help.
The complaint suggests Suarez used a shotgun. A prosecutor said at an earlier hearing that the birdshot went through a window, and the victim was wearing glasses, which prevented more serious injury.
The victim told police he believes Suarez was upset about custody arrangements for their three children.