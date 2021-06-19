TOWN OF CENTER - The woman whose body was found in the garage at a home in the Town of Center on June 14 has been identified.
The body of Kathleen N. Beggs, 97, was found in the garage at a home in the 1100 block of West Mineral Point Road, according to a news release from the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.
Rock County Sheriff's deputies responded to a a 911 call reporting the death of the woman at 5:31 a.m.
A relative of the elderly woman who was at the residence when sheriff's deputies arrived was identified as a person of interest in the investigation. That person is being held at the Rock County Jail on unrelated charges.
The sheriff's office is continuing its investigation into the death.