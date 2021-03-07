ROSCOE—A Harvard, Illinois woman who was found deceased in a storage unit in Roscoe on March 2 had been reported missing since January, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said it had received an investigative file on the missing persons report of Michelle Arnold-Boesinger, 33, on Jan. 26.
She was reported missing on Jan. 3 and her disappearance was reported to the Holiday Hills Police Department, who later turned over the file to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.
Police were called to a U-Haul storage facility on Route 251 in Roscoe following a warrant stemming from the missing persons investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
No cause or manner of death has been made public at this point in the investigation.
The investigation is being conducted by many law enforcement agencies including Roscoe Police Department, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office at 815-334-4750.