JANESVILLE – A Janesville woman faces charges of child neglect, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found her in a vehicle in Beloit where her husband allegedly had suffered a drug overdose.
On Nov. 6 in the 1600 block of Riverside Drive Beloit police found Ashley N. Gillham, 22, who said she had administered Narcan, an overdose inhibitor, to her husband while in the parking lot of the gas station after he had used heroin in the bathroom. The couple told officers that they would “take turns” using heroin and watching the 2-year-old and 4-year-old children, the complaint said.
Officers observed the children “to be dirty” the necessary child restraints for children were not in the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a glass pipe and other assorted drug paraphernalia, the complaint said.