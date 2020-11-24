JANESVILLE—A Beloit woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly stabbed a man on Nov. 15 following an argument over money, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Rachale M. Bies, 24, is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a repeater, substantial battery use of a dangerous weapon as a repeater and felony bail jumping following an incident at a home on Hemlock Street in Beloit, the complaint said.
Officers responded to Beloit Memorial Hospital and took a statement from a man who claimed Bies had stabbed him twice, with emergency room staff tending to his wounds on the left arm and torso, the complaint states.