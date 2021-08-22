JANESVILLE—A Beloit woman faces charges after she allegedly video recording two women attacking another woman on Aug. 7, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Police responded to a disturbance at around 5:49 p.m. in the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue.
A woman told police she had been attacked by two women who struck her 20 times in the face and stomped on her, the complaint states.
Irrie M. Fisher, 37, was charged with substantial battery as a party to a crime, disorderly conduct as party to a crime and four counts of felony bail jumping.