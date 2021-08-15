SOUTH BELOIT — A woman was attacked by an unidentified man in the early morning hours of Saturday near City Park, according to the South Beloit Police Department.
In a news release, the department said a woman reported being attacked near City Park in the 400 block of Winnebago Avenue. Police said there was no report of a sexual assault from the incident.
"We are currently investigating the matter and cannot disclose any additional information or details of the investigation at this time," the department's news release said.
Police are asking for the public's help in the case. Those with information are asked to contact the department at 815-389-3491.