BELOIT—A Beloit woman was arrested after an anger-fueled night of alleged disorderly conduct on Wednesday, according to Beloit police.
Police said Terrell Harley, 27, was upset over a breakup with a significant other and allegedly slashed a victim’s car tires at around 3:18 a.m. in the 900 block of Keeler Avenue. She returned to the area at around 4:29 a.m. driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into the fence at the Fairbanks Morse manufacturing facility.
At that time, she was arrested for criminal damage to property for the tire incident. She was also cited for unreasonable and imprudent speed, driving without insurance, and operating after suspension. She was then released, police said.
Officers waiting on scene for a tow truck near the crash when Harley returned to the scene at 5:21 a.m. and allegedly did not follow officer commands.
She was taken into custody for resisting and obstructing an officer. She was released to the lobby at 6 a.m. She then allegedly began throwing chairs at the doors and glass panels of the department. She was arrested again and taken into custody for disorderly conduct and taken to Rock County jail.