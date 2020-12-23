BELOIT - A Beloit woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly fired a gun into the air while intoxicated, according to Beloit police.
Officers responded to a shots fired report in the 1800 block of Yates Avenue at around 11:36 p.m. Krystal L. Scott, 39, fired one round into the air outside of her home, police said in a department Facebook post.
When police arrived on scene, Scott exited the home while still holding the gun in her hand, but officers were able to de-escalate the situation without using force, the post said.
Scott was arrested and was found to have a blood alcohol content 0.199. She was taken into custody on the possible charge of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated.
A bystander at the scene, Charles D. Boomer, 35, was cited and released for disorderly conduct during the incident, police said.