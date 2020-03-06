JANESVILLE - A Whitewater woman is accused of gaining upwards of $52,000 from an elderly victim by fraudulent means over the last two years.
Susan Kay Salyers, 58, was arrested Thursday and faces 96 counts relating to unauthorized us of personal identification information, fraudulent use of a financial card, forgery, theft of more than $10,000 and theft from a person at risk, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Salyers is accused of gaining the funds from the victim between October of 2017 and December of 2019. She was scheduled to appear in Rock County Circuit Court on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.