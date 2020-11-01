JANESVILLE - A woman is being accused of stabbing her ex-husband Thursday.
Stephanie Larson, 52, faces possible charges of aggravated battery causing bodily injury by use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence in the 4300 block of East M-H Townline Road in the Town of Harmony at about 9:27 p.m.. Frederick Larson, 56, had been stabbed in the upper torso and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville for treatment.
Stephanie Larson, who reportedly was still living with Frederick Larson, was identified as the suspect in the stabbing. She is scheduled to appear in court today.