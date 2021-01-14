BELOIT - A Beloit woman who allegedly rammed a snow plow on Dec. 29 at Beloit Memorial Hospital now faces a felony charge from the incident, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Witnesses told police that Ashly N. Corona, 24, was allegedly intentionally trying to run over the snow plow driver near the hospital's emergency room entrance. The snow plow driver told police that he exited the vehicle to confront Corona before she allegedly attempted to hit him with the SUV she was driving, the complaint said.
The plow driver told officers Corona struck the plow six times prior to her vehicle getting stuck.
Corona is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Charges were filed on Jan. 12 by the Rock County District Attorney's Office.