BELOIT - A Beloit woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly pointed a gun at a police officer.
Alice B. Vinson, 55, of Beloit was arrested for pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer and endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated at 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Fairfax Avenue. Officers went there to make contact on an unrelated case. When the officer walked to the door and identified himself as an officer, Vinson pulled the curtain back and was pointing a gun at him. She surrendered once she confirmed it was a police officer and she was subsequently arrested.
