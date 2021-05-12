BELOIT—After more than three decades providing exceptional journalism to the Greater Beloit Community, Adams Publishing Group (APG) has named Clint Wolf Editor of the Beloit Daily News.
“Clint has done a tremendous job over the years as he developed his craft and his experience. He lives and breathes everything Beloit and has learned under some of the best in the business over the last few years. Longtime chief editor Bill Barth was a great mentor for Clint as was recently retired Regional Executive Editor Sid Schwartz. Clint is ready to lead the Beloit newsroom and I couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to join Clint on his journey. As many have said, ‘well deserved,’” said APG Southern Wisconsin Group Regional President & Publisher Orestes Baez.
Schwartz, editor of the Beloit Daily News and the Janesville Gazette, retired in April following Barth leaving his post in November. Barth had been editor of the Beloit newspaper for over 40 years.
“I am extremely grateful to Orestes Baez, Adams Publishing Group regional president for Southern Wisconsin, for giving me the opportunity to serve the company and the community in this new position. I also want to thank former Beloit Daily News editor Bill Barth, who hired me at the Beloit Daily News and kept me on course through the majority of my career in journalism,” Wolf said. “I also want to thank my hard working, dedicated and imaginative staff, who make me happy to show up to work every day.”
Wolf graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale with a bachelor of arts degree in editorial journalism in 1981.
His first job out of college was as editor of the Mount Morris Times, a weekly newspaper in Ogle County, Illinois. After that he worked as a reporter or editor at the Pekin Daily Times, Bureau County Republican, Dixon Telegraph and Streator Times Press, all in Illinois, and the Mohave Daily Miner in Kingman, Arizona.
In September of 1990, he became the AP wire editor at the Beloit Daily News. He was promoted to the position of News Editor in 1999.
Former BDN editor Bill Barth said Wolf has been a key part of the Beloit Daily News team for decades.
“Over the years he earned an increasing level of responsibility as his career developed and I couldn’t be more pleased to see him promoted to the top job. He is committed to the community, and to the notion that good journalism is an indispensable ingredient to creating and sustaining progress in Greater Beloit. Experience has shown me no one ever will out-work Clint, a factor that bodes well for his leadership of the paper,” Barth said.