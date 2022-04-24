BELOIT—WNBA athlete, author and business woman Michelle Snow will be the featured speaker at this years Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner set for April 26 at the Eclipse Center.
Snow began her career in 2002 in the WNBA. She first played for the Houston Comets and went on to play for the Atlanta Dream, San Antonio Silver Stars, Chicago Sky, Washington Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks.
She is the author of “Game Changer: Succeeding in Life, Business and Beyond.” In her new book, she goes a step further and maps out in detail the steps to take your personal and professional life to the next level.
After her professional sports career, she went on to leverage her access to high-level executives and owners to learn the business and marketing behind the billion-dollar sports industry. Her background combines a long career as a pro athlete, team captain, real estate investor, and marketing to reach tens of thousands in over 20 countries. She is in product management at Nike and is an entrepreneur.
She holds a degree in Psychology from the University of Tennessee. She has provided premier management services for Fortune 500 companies with an emphasis on collaborations to maximize employee engagement and performance.
Snow serves on the Studer Community Institute Board, Kairos Board, as a business advisor in her local community.
A trusted philanthropist, Snow previously appeared on media channels such as Fox, ABC and CBS News.
She has been featured in The Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, LA Times, Houston Chronicle, Fox, CNN, and many others.
She was the keynote speaker for EntreCon 2021. She is also the founder of Game Changer Publishing a curriculum-based learning platform for businesses who want to assess, accelerate and assure their start-up is positioned for heightened and sustained levels of productivity for extended periods of time.
Game Changer Agency helps clients find solutions to their most critical business challenges by leveraging her extensive experience to improve the business of her clients.