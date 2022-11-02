In addition to making choices for governor, senator and legislators, some voters will face some referendum questions on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Schools and municipalities have submitted questions to voters, seeking additional funding to support programs. Here is a summary of some referendum questions.
Village of OrfordvilleThe Village of Orfordville is seeing a levy increase to provide funds to hire six full-time fire department staff members.
Because of the cost of training and education, it has become difficult for fire departments across the nation to maintain staff in volunteer or paid-on-call fire departments. To address this challenge, the Orfordville Fire Department is seeking to establish a full-time fire department staff. The referendum question asks voters to allow the village to increase its levy by $166,599. The village estimates this will increase property taxes by $2.17 per $1,000 of assessed value. A home valued at $150,000 would see an annual property tax increase of $327, according to village estimates.
The village fire commission is looking at long-term solutions to the staffing situation at the fire department, which may include merging with other area fire departments.
The Parkview School District in Orfordville also has referendum questions on the Nov. 8 ballot. (See Friday’s edition of the Beloit Daily News for more information).
Delavan-Darien School DistrictThe Delavan-Darien School District is asking voters to allow it to exceed revenue limits by $3.8 million per year through the 2026-2027 academic year.
The additional funding is planned to be used for operational costs, maintaining small class sizes, promote school security by employing a school resource officer and to support curriculum and instruction.
The cost to taxpayers in the first year is estimated to be $39 per $100,000 assessed value and that cost is expected to decrease over the next three years of the life of the referendum.
The school district website notes the district has decreased costs in transportation, health care costs and elsewhere, but there still is a need for funding support.
Whitewater Unified School DistrictThe Whitewater Unified School District is seeking voter approval to exceed revenue limits by $4.4 million per year through the 2026-2027 academic year.
The added funds will be used to maintain targeted class sizes, provide student support and mental health services, maintain technology, safety and facilities infrastructure and support comprehensive instruction.
In 2018, voters approved a four-year operational referendum, but that referendum has expired. Now the district is seeking to renew the request to exceed revenue limits.