BELOIT—Voters will head to the polls today for the Wisconsin primary election.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.—8 p.m. today. The only race that will appear on the ballot for most Rock County voters is the race for state superintendent of public instruction. Seven candidates are running in the primary election and the top two vote-getters will advance to the general election on April 6.
Some polling places have been consolidated in Beloit due to expected low voter turnout.
Voters in wards 1 through 12 will vote at the Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St. Voters in wards 13 through 25 will vote at Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road.
Further information on voting locations can be found at the website https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us.