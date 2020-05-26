MADISON — Wisconsin's unemployment rate rose to 14.1% in April, up from 3.1% in March, according to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
The data shows that Wisconsin lost 439,400 total non-farm and 385,900 private-sector jobs between March and April 2020. Wisconsin's labor force participation rate in April was 66.6 percent.
Wisconsin's labor force participation rate in April was 66.6%, 6.4 percentage points higher than the national rate of 60.2%. Wisconsin's unemployment rate in April of 14.1% was 0.6 percentage points lower than the national rate of 14.7%.
"Today's report shows the significant impact that the COVID-19 global pandemic has had on the Wisconsin economy, and underscores the importance of rationally and safely reopening our state," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. "A strategy based on science that reduces the likelihood of additional outbreaks and further economic instability is the only way to get Wisconsin back on the path of historically low unemployment rates that the state was experiencing prior to COVID-19."
