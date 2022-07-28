WEST ALLIS, Wis.—It’s time once again for carnival rides, music, animal exhibits, and of course cream puffs.
That’s right, the 171st Wisconsin State Fair is set for Aug. 4—14 at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in West Allis.
The Wisconsin State Fair attracts over a million people each year, who flock to the fairground to enjoy the multitude of attractions and activities.
Ribbons and prizes are awarded each year to youth who bring about 7,000 animals to display at the fair.
Visitors to the fair will not go hungry as there will be more than 200 vendors selling food at the fair. There are the traditional fair favorites such as corn dogs, pizza, burgers and brats. But there are also new additions, such as the chicken bacon ranch waffle stick, country fried riblets, or for the more adventurous, the Bug Apple on a stick featuring edible insects.
There is plenty of entertainment each day at the fair. The Wilderness Resort Family Variety Stage will feature jugglers, comedians, music and more for the whole family to enjoy.
Strolling street entertainers will be featured throughout the fair as well.
Saz’s Famous Racing Pigs will feature racing thrills and a few laughs with seven shows a day.
The K-9 Sports Arena will feature talented dogs catching Frisbees and navigating obstacle courses with several shows each day.
The BMX Pros Trick Team will demonstrate their skills on bicycles, giving four shows each day.
There also will be big-name musical and comedy acts featured on the main stage.
Main stage acts are as follows:
Aug. 4—7:30 p.m., country music artist Jamey Johnson.
Aug. 5—7:30 p.m. classic rock group Kansas.
Aug. 6—7:30 p.m. comidian/ventriloquist Jeff Dunham.
Aug. 7—7:30 p.m. Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Chuck Negron of Three Dog Night; Gary Puckett and the Union Gap; The Association; The Vogues; The Cowsills.
Aug. 8—7:30 p.m. Christian/country music artist Zach Williams.
Aug. 9—7:30 p.m. KIDZ BOP Live (kids singing hits).
Aug. 10—7:30 p.m. Comedian Charlie Berens.
Aug. 11—7:30 p.m. Rock band Tesla.
Aug. 12—7:30 p.m. Hip-hop artist Nelly.
Aug. 13—7:30 p.m. Country music star Brett Young with opening act Adam Sanders.
Aug. 14—6 p.m. Country stars The Oak Ridge Boys.
For ticket prices and other information, visit the Wisconsin State Fair website at https://wisstatefair.com.
