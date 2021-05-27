WEST ALLIS, Wis.—The Wisconsin State Fair will be celebrating its 170th anniversary this year and will be offering loads of food, music and family fun.
The Wisconsin State Fair will be held Aug. 5—12 in West Allis.
The fair will feature thousands of agriculture exhibits, feature projects by young people from throughout the state. The Ag Village will be open to anyone wanting to view animals and projects. There also will be other fun events such as pig racing, dog trick shows and the milking parlor.
If you are hungry, everything from cream puffs to cheese curds to hot dogs are available at hundreds of food vendor locations on the fairgrounds.
There also will be strolling entertainers making their way through the fairgrounds to entertain and amaze fair-goers.
And music will be in the air throughout the fair. Thirty free stages will feature music, magic, comedy and educational programs. The main stage will bring headline acts to the state fair. Some of this year’s acts include the Beach Boys, Foreigner and Billy Idol.
Main Stage attractions this year include:
-Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., Skillet with Dixon and Ledger
- Aug. 6., 7:30 p.m., Chris Young and Sara Evans
- Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m., Billy Idol with a special guest
- Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m., Casting Crowns
- Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m. Foreigner with ASIA
- Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m., Brothers Osborne with Tenille Townes
—Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., Gabriel Iglesias
- Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m., Boyz II Men with Ginuwine
- Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m., Beach Boys
- Aug. 15, 6 p.m., Hank Williams Jr. with Alex Miller.
The Wisconsin State Fair first was held in Janesville in 1851. In 1892 it found a permanent home in West Allis after being held in various other cities in Wisconsin.
For more information, go to the website at http://wistatefair.com.