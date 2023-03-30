EDGERTON– Wisconsin Singers, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s premier Broadway-caliber touring production, will entertain crowds at the Edgerton Performing Arts Center on April 22.
The Wisconsin Singers will be taking the stage for its 55th season show Something’s Coming, which will be presented at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the performing arts center at 200 Elm High Drive.
The group features captivating vocals, stunning choreography, and the eight-piece Wisconsin Singers band.
Something’s Coming! Celebrates the anticipation of life’s biggest moments and encourages audiences of all ages to find a reason to dance, discover something they love, and hold on to what they believe in. The 90-minute show will feature American pop, jazz, rock, and Broadway hits in a non-stop, high-energy show.
Covering more than 40 songs, the Wisconsin Singers highlight some of the music industry’s greatest artists like Prince and Katy Perry, as well as blockbuster movies like Footloose and Disney’s Encanto. The ensemble also will perform award-winning Broadway showstoppers from musicals such as West Side Story and Moulin Rouge. Badger fans will bring the house down as they sing along to Fifth Quarter classics like “On Wisconsin,” “Varsity,” and, of course, “Jump Around.” To cap off this unforgettable production, the celebrated Wisconsin Singers’ band showcases its special blend of jazz, funk, and classic rock like never before.
“We’re thrilled to be hosting the Wisconsin Singers for an up-beat, entertaining night!” Paul M. Tropp, Coordinator, said.
Featuring an opening performance by Edgerton Elementary Students as the World-Premiere to their School Anthems they composed with award winning Songwriter, Danny Gough of Class Dynamix. Gough’s work has been featured on Britain’s Got Talent. This hand-clapping and foot-tapping event promises to entertain everyone from age 5 to 95!