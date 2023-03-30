Horns with singers

 Photo provided

EDGERTON– Wisconsin Singers, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s premier Broadway-caliber touring production, will entertain crowds at the Edgerton Performing Arts Center on April 22.

The Wisconsin Singers will be taking the stage for its 55th season show Something’s Coming, which will be presented at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the performing arts center at 200 Elm High Drive.