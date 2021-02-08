BELOIT—A low turnout is expected next Tuesday for the Wisconsin primary election, with only one statewide race—the superintendent of public instruction.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said normally the primary election draws between 7,000 and 13,000 voters and she expects Tuesday’s voter turnout to be on the lower end.
“I expect it to be very slow. We have received very few absentee ballots so far,” she said.
Many ballots in the county only will have one race—the state superintendent race. She said there has been very little attention in the media so far on the race.
Seven candidates are running for the superintendent post. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election on April 6. Candidates appearing on the ballot are Jill Underly of Hollandale, Deborah Kerr of Caledonia, Steve Krull of Milwaukee, Shandowlyon Shawn Hendricks-Williams of Milwaukee, Troy Gunderson of Salem, Joe Fenrick of Fond du Lac and Sheila Briggs of Deforrest. The incumbent, Carolyn Standford Taylor, has filed non-candidacy notice.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.—8 p.m. Some polling places in Beloit have been consolidated. Voters in wards 1 through 12 will vote at the Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St. Voters in wards 13 through 25 will vote at Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road.
The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is 5 p.m. Feb. 11.
In-person absentee voting is available 8 a.m.—4:30 p.m. weekdays until Feb. 12 at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St. When entering City Hall, use the phone in the lobby to call the Clerk/Treasurer Office and someone will arrive to assist with voting.
Anyone who has questions such as where their polling place is or voter registration status can call the city clerk’s office at 608-364-6680 or email to StottlerL@beloitwi.gov.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission also has a voter information website that has voter information at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us.