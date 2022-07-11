A number of state legislators who have served for years will not be running for office this year, providing opportunities for newcomers to gain placement in state office.
The Wisconsin primary election is set for Aug. 9, but early voting already is underway for mail-in voting and in-person absentee voting will begin July 26, so some voters will be choosing their candidates in the next few weeks.
Here are some of the notable races in the Beloit area:
Assembly District 31
State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, has decided not to run for re-election, and instead has declared as a candidate for the Wisconsin Secretary of State office.
Three Republican candidates will be on the primary ballot in the 31st District—Ellen Schutt of Clinton, Jason Dean of Whitewater and Maryann Zimmerman of Whitewater. Only one Democrat, Brienne Brown of Whitewater, has announced her intentions to run for the 31st Assembly District.
Assembly District 45
State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, has announced he will not seek re-election to the Assembly. He is seeking the District 15 State Senate seat which currently is held by Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville.
Two Democrats will appear on the primary election ballot—Beloit City Council member Clinton Anderson and Ben Dorscheid, a high school teacher from Belleville, Wisconsin. Jeff Klett of Beloit is the only Republican who has announced he is running for the Assembly seat.
Assembly District 43
State Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, who had represented residents in the 43rd District will run for office in the 33rd District due to a redrawing of legislative maps.
Two Democrats—Jenna Jacobson of Oregon, and Matt McIntyre of Edgerton, have declared their candidacy for the 43rd District. Maria Voelkel of Janesville is the only Republican candidate who has announced as a candidate.
Assembly District 33
Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, who was representing voters in the 43rd District, now is running in the 33rd District due to redistricting. Two Republicans have announced they will run in the 33rd District—Scott Johnson and Dale Oppermann, both of Jefferson.
Assembly District 44
Incumbent Sue Conley, D-Janesville is unopposed in the primary election. Republican candidate for the 44th District, Spencer Zimmerman, also is unopposed in the primary.
Senate District 15
State Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville has announced she will not seek re-election to the state Senate. One Democrat and one Republican candidate have announced they will run for the 15th District Senate seat. State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit has announced he will run for the state Senate and Mark Trofimchuck of Brodhead has announced he will run as a Republican for the Senate seat.
Rock County Sheriff
Sheriff Troy Knudson will not seek another term in office. Two Democrats have announced their candidacy for the sheriff’s office. They are Troy Egger of Edgerton and Curtis Fell of Beloit.
Governor
Democrat Gov. Tony Evers is running unopposed in the primary election. There are five Republican candidates for Governor on the primary ballot. They are: Rebecca Kleefisch of Sullivan, Tim Michels of Hartland, Kevin Nicholson of Pewaukee, Timothy Ramthun of Campbellsport and Adam Fischer of Oak Creek.
Lt. Governor
Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is running for U.S. Senate, leaving his office open to a long list of newcomers.
Democrat candidates include Peng Her of Madison and Sara Rodriguez of Brookfield. Eight Republicans are vying for the nomination for the lieutenant governor’s office. They are: Patrick Testin of Stevens Point, Will Martin of Racine, Kyle Yudes of Eau Claire, Roger Roth of Appleton, David Varnam of Lancaster, Cindy Werner of Milwaukee, David D. King of Milwaukee and Jonathan Wichman of Franklin.
Attorney General
Indumbent Democrat Josh Kaul of Madison, is unopposed in the primary. Three Republicans are running for the nomination for attorney general. They are: Eric Toney of Fond du Lac, Karen Mueller of Chippewa Falls and Adam Jarchow of Balsam Lake.
Secretary of State
Democrat incumbent Doug LaFollette of Madison has one Democrat opponent in the primary—Alexia Sabor of Madison. There are three Republican and one Libertarian candidates running for Secretary of State. They are: Amy Loudenbeck of Clinton, Jay Schroeder of Neenah and Justin D. Schmidtka of Green Bay. Neil Harmon of West Allis is the Libertarian candidate.
Treasurer
Current State Treasurer Sara Godlewski is running for U.S. Senate, so the treasurer’s race has drawn a slew of candidates.
Three Democrats are running for treasurer. They are: Aaron Richardson of Fitchburg, Angelito Tenorio of West Allis and Gillian Battino of Wausau. Two Republicans are running for treasurer. They are John S. Leiber of Cottage Grove and Orlando Owens of Milwaukee. One Constitution candidate is running for treasurer—Andrew Zuelke of Ripon.
U.S. Senate
Eight Democrats and two Republicans are running for U.S. Senate.
Incumbent Republican Ron Johnson is facing a challenge in the primary from fellow Republican Dan Schroeder of Milwaukee. Democrats whose names will appear on the primary ballot for U.S. Senate are Mandela Barnes of Milwaukee, Alex Larsy of Milwaukee, Kou C. Lee of Hobart, Sara Godlewski of Madison, Peter Peckarsky of Milwaukee, Steven Olikara of Milwaukee, Darrell Williams of Milwaukee and Tom Nelson of Appleton.