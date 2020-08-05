Rock County reported seven newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that more than 1 million people have been tested for the virus since March.
The Rock County Public Health Department said that 3% of all COVID-19 tests processed on Wednesday in the county came back positive, bringing the countywide total to 1,382 cases and 26 deaths.
Since the outbreak began in Rock County, 24,227 people have tested negative as 1,139 people have recovered. The health department estimates there are 217 active cases of COVID-19 in Rock County.
In the Rock County area, Dane County reported 4,340 cases and 37 deaths; Green County reported 135 cases and 1 death; and Walworth County reported 1,291 cases and 21 deaths, DHS data shows.
Wisconsin reported 884 new cases and nine additional death on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 56,940 cases and 961 deaths, DHS reports. As of Wednesday, 46,323 people have recovered in the state and DHS estimates there are a total of 9,629 active cases in Wisconsin.
In Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 21 newly confirmed cases and two additional virus-related deaths, bringing the countywide total to 3,704 cases and 120 deaths as of Wednesday.
Free testing for COVID-19 was conducted at the Robert Johnson Garden Apartments in South Beloit on Wednesday. Drive-through testing sites will be set up from 9 a.m.—5 p.m. in Rockford this weekend: Friday at United Way Strong Neighborhood House, 908 Eighth Ave.; Saturday at Boyland Catholic High School, 4000 St. Francis Drive; and Sunday at Muslim Association of Greater Rockford, 5921 Darlene Drive.
In the Winnebago County area, Boone County reported 749 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 884 cases and 29 deaths; McHenry County reported 3.020 cases and 114 deaths; Ogle County reported 392 cases and 5 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 324 cases and 6 deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Wednesday 1,759 new cases and 30 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 186,471 cases and 7,573 deaths.