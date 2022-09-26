ROCK COUNTY- A grant program to assist communities affected by increased rates of violence since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is being initiated.
The Comprehensive Injury Center (CIC) at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) recently announced the start of the Wisconsin Community Saftey Fund, which will offer grant funds to communities throughout Wisconsin.
During the pandemic incidents of violence, suicides and depression increased, according to Reggie Moore, Director of Violence Prevention Policy and Engagement for the Medical College of Wisconsin.
Incidents of violence have been noted in Rock County. Recently four individuals were inquired during a shooting on Aug. 28, in the Town of Clinton.
On Jan. 26, Shawna Greer, 31, the mother of three, was shot and killed at her home on Beloit’s west side. A few days later, on Jan. 29, a shooting occurred in the parking of Beloit Memorial High School when, Jion Broomfield, 19, was killed.
Funded through Wisconsin’s American Rescue Plan Act funds (ARPA), the program will fund potential programs over a three-year span.
“I fully support the goals of the Wisconsin Community Safety Fund to put ARPA dollars to work in our communities,” said State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit. “I thank Governor Evers for his leadership ensuring that Wisconsin communities can address safety issues that otherwise might not get the funding they need to succeed.”
This program is unique to the state of Wisconsin and is the first of its kind.
Moore said there have been countywide programs for community safety, but this is the first Wisconsin-wide community safety grant program.
The program itself has a total of $10.4 million to disperse across the state.
The program offers three-year grants ranging from $300,000 to $1 million annually. Each project may request up to $3 million maximum for project-specific expenses.
Matching funds are not required for projects, but must show evidence of being able to budget the disbursement.
“I encourage local officials and community organizations to apply to bring these funds to our district, and to reach out to me to ensure they have the support they need for a successful application,” Spreitzer said.
“All counties and communities are open to this in the state, except for Milwaukee,” Moore said. “Milwaukee was allocated $8 million to develop their own safety program by Gov. Tony Evers.”
Examples of programs include focusing on one or more of the following safety properties:
Firearm violence
Sexual and gender based violence
Child Abuse and neglect
Intimate partner violence
Suicide
Youth violence
Adverse childhood experiences
The funds can not be used for academic research, law enforcement, courts or correctional services.
“We will be working with projects to plan sustainability for once the three year program is finished,” Moore said. “If a program establishes a new building then we want to help make sure, if successful, the program can continue past 2025.”
Wisconsin Community Safety Fund is scheduled to assist recipients from Dec. 1, 2022—Dec. 31, 2025.
“We will provide training, tech support and services to recipients of the grant through 2025.” Moore explained.