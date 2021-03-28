Over 2 million people in Illinois have completed the COVID-19 vaccine process as Wisconsin nears 1 million fully vaccinated residents, according to public health agencies in both states.
Over 29% of people in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to data released Sunday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
More than 1.69 million people in Wisconsin (25.2%) had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
In Rock County, 43,300 people (26.5%) have received at least one shot of vaccine as 26,245 residents (16.1%) have completed the two-shot series. In Winnebago County, Illinois, a total of 112,626 doses have been administered as 42,784 people (15.06%) have completed vaccination.
A total of 995,419 people (17.1%) in Wisconsin and over 2.06 million people (16.2%) in Illinois have completed vaccination. Overall, a total of more than 2.71 million vaccine doses in Wisconsin and 5.52 million doses in Illinois have been administered since December.
Nationwide, over 143 million vaccine doses have been administered as of Sunday, with over 93.6 million people receiving at least one shot and 51.59 million receiving both doses, CDC data shows.
Rock County reported 17 new cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 14,730 cases and 163 deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Sunday, 14,364 people in Rock County recovered from the virus and 74,870 negative tests were reported. As of March 23, the last day hospital admission totals were updated, four patients across Rock County hospitals were receiving treatment for COVID-19, per Rock County Health Department data.
Across Wisconsin, 428 new cases and no additional deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 575,748 cases and 6,576 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 30 admissions on Sunday as 27,433 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.7% as an estimated 6,683 cases remain active. As of Sunday, the state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 2.7%.
Across the state line in Illinois, Winnebago County added 61 new cases and no additional deaths due the the virus on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 29,129 cases and 452 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 2,250 cases and 23 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to over 1.23 million cases and 21,251 deaths. The state positivity rate is 2.5%.
Per CDC data, there have been over 30.03 million COVID-19 cases reported in the United States and 422,980 deaths have been attributed to the virus as of Sunday.