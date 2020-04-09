MADISON—The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) reports that between March 15 and April 6, 2020, the total number of new applications submitted for unemployment benefits was 313,068, with weekly claims reaching 589,616.The total amount in unemployment benefits distributed equaled $68,759,104.
By comparison, during the same period in 2019, the total number of new applications paled in comparison, 17,748, with weekly claims of 155,148. The total amount of unemployment benefits during this period was $39,597,111.
“The fact that initial claims ballooned by more than 1600% illustrates the unprecedented nature of this pandemic and its effect on our economy,” Secretary Caleb Frostman said. “The IT infrastructure of the UI division was not adequately modernized coming out of the Great Recession, which has forced DWD’s staff to work overtime, nights, and weekends to process unemployment claims to support out-of-work Wisconsinites. We are confident that our accelerated and expanded hiring, along with real-time telecom and IT improvements will help alleviate claimant backlogs. Nevertheless, we understand how important it is to get these payments out as quickly as possible, and we are doing everything we can to get people the help they need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.