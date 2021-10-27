BELOIT—James Packard of Beloit has been selected to receive the 2021 Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) Trustee Award.
Packard has been a Beloit Health System trustee for 20 years and during his tenure he has achieved tremendous success, which lead to the WHA presenting its most prestigious award to him.
For more than 60 years, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) has recognized outstanding member trustees, those who excel and go beyond the call to provide outstanding volunteer leadership to a WHA member hospital and community. Candidates must demonstrate long-term service and leadership on a hospital governing board, leadership in understanding and addressing community health needs, participation in local, state or national activities through association and societies, as well as recognition shown by others for their commitment and service.
“We are recognizing someone who, along with his exceptional spouse Nancy, has been a guide, mentor and example to so many. Jim Packard is a man from humble roots, and who is the epitome of the kind person and leader this award is meant to recognize. A man who has lead by example, values hard work, gives back to his community, and loves and cherishes his family,” shared Eric Borgerding, WHA President/CEO and proud native Beloiter.
“It was my honor to nominate James Packard for the 2021 Trustee Award. His counsel and support during this historically challenging time due to the COVID crisis has been invaluable. Jim’s astute business acumen continues to be a tremendous asset to the Health System Board. We remain fortunate to have Jim as a proactive and strategic leader. Jim’s commitment and dedication to improve the quality of life in our Community is second to none. The Packard Cariology Clinic and the Packard Family Care Center would not be possible without the generosity of Jim and Nancy.,” stated Tim McKevett, Beloit Health System President/CEO.
Acknowledgements of merit include Packard’s enhancement of the Governance Committee to ensure compliance and equity, the orchestration of the Beloit Memorial Hospital and Beloit Clinic merger, allowing greater access to providing integrated care as well as improving access to the overall public health of the Community. He lead initiatives proving significant revenue growth and near doubling staff, resulted in Beloit Health System becoming Beloit’s largest local employer. In carrying out these initiatives, the health system expanded from one main facility to 13 sites, including the creation of a 122 acre ambulatory Wellness campus, NorthPointe, established in Roscoe, Illinois.
“The Health System holds a special place in my and Nancy’s heart. We see what BHS does every day to ensure the health and quality of life within our Community. I am very honored and humbled to receive this recognition,” commented James Packard.