The leader of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 public health response is set to take a position in president-elect Joe Biden’s administration, according to Gov. Tony Evers.
Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm, who has been at the forefront of the state’s virus response, will transition to become the deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Gov. Tony Evers said Palm was “a critical part of our administration and a consummate professional who has done an extraordinary job helping lead our state during an unprecedented public health crisis.”
Taking over in Palm’s absence will be Karen Timberlake, who served as DHS secretary under former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Monday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
A total of 13,256 cases and 129 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 67,135 negative tests have been completed.
Local data, last updated on Sunday, shows 784 virus cases remain active and 12,305 people have recovered.
Hospitalizations have slowly risen from 24 admissions on Jan. 8 to 38 as of Jan. 15, the day most recent hospitalization data was available.
Municipal data for virus figures of Rock County municipalities was not updated on Monday.
As of Monday, Dane County reported 36,522 cases and 218 deaths; Green County reported 2,551 cases and 11 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,329 cases and 114 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 1,083 cases and nine deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 522,877 cases and 5,470 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 54 admissions on Monday as 23,130 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 94.1% as an estimated 25,284 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 104 new cases and no additional deaths on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 26,265 cases and 373 deaths.
The Winnebago County Health Department reported 101 patients in Rockford area hospitals are being treated for COVID-19, down from 102 hospitalizations on Jan. 7.
As of Monday, Boone County reported 5,532 cases and 65 deaths; DeKalb County reported 7,437 cases and 89 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,589 cases and 64 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,524 cases and 54 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 3,385 cases and 50 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,072,214 cases and 18,258 deaths.