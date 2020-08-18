BELOIT—The City of Beloit will be required to complete a mitigation plan aimed at repairing a well that saw levels of radium that were higher than allowed by state drinking water standards by 2022, according to Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) documents.
On Monday, the Beloit City Council authorized City Manager Lori Curtis Luther to enter into a consent agreement with the DNR that outlines what steps the city must take to remedy the well in question.
The city submitted an investigative report to the DNR on April 7 outlining correction action options that could include permanently removing the well from service; reconstructing the existing well; building a new well; blending the water from uncontaminated wells or installing and operating treatment in-line with state law.
The radium was discovered from water samples taken by DNR on Nov. 7, 2018, March 13, 2019, June 26, 2019 and Sept. 18, 2019. Long-term exposure to elevated levels of radium in drinking water may result in an increased risk of bone cancer, according to the National Academy of Sciences.
The impacted well has been shut off since the issue was identified.
By Dec. 31 of this year, the city must submit its preferred corrective action plan to the DNR for review. If the proposed corrective action requires plan approval, Beloit shall submit plans and specifications to the department no later than June 20, 2021.
The DNR will review the plans and specifications and coordinate with the city its findings regarding any possible revisions, with the city unable to implement any corrective actions without express written consent of the DNR.
The well will be required to be placed back in service by June 30, 2022.
Increased water sample testing will be required for the well.