BELOIT—A new dining option has opened in Beloit—Wingstop at 2787 Milwaukee Road.
This Wingstop, which opened on May 20 in Beloit, is the second location owned by Wenzak Wings. This company is owned and operated by Mike Zak.
“I met Mike many years ago while working for Wendy’s,” said John Hooper, Vice President of Operations at Wenzak Wings. “He hired me to help him design his new company.”
Zak is a franchisee of both Wendy’s and Wingstop. Wingstop is the first Wenzak owned business in Wisconsin, even though Zak himself is a Wisconsin native.
The company’s first Wingstop location is at 708 S. Gammon Road in Madison, which opened on March 17. The company’s agreement is to operate Wingstops along I-90 from Madison to Rockford. This includes Janesville and Beloit.
“Our Wingstop in Beloit is our second location so far. The location fit right in the middle of our agreement and we jumped on the chance to lease the building when it became available,” Hooper said. “We have plans for our third Wingstop which would be in Madison on the other side of town, compared to our Gammon location.”
The Beloit location is about two-thirds the size of their current Madison location.
“We currently own 39 Wendy’s in four different states,” Hooper noted. “They are located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Nebraska.”
Wenzack currently doesn’t have permission to operate Wendy’s in Wisconsin. The Wendy’s in Roscoe and South Beloit are owned by Wenzak Wings.
“Zak and I expect to have as many Wingstops, as Wendy’s in a few years,” Hooper said. “We also will have two more Wendy’s this summer.”
Zak was drawn to Wingstop because he wanted to diversify, Hooper said.
“Wingstop likes to call themselves the category of one, because unlike other restaurants we only have one focus,” Hopper said. “We focus on fries and wings, and we do everything we can to perfect these two items. No one does what we do.”
Wenzak Wings is a quickly expanding company with two Wingstop openings within a couple months. Hooper is thankful for the community of Beloit’s interest.
“On opening day we had a long line waiting before we opened our doors,” Hooper said. “There was a line running outside of the door for the better part of the day.”
“I was also present at the Madison location’s opening day,” Hooper said. “David Zak, Mike’s son, is the current store manager in Madison and I have been working with him to train him to eventually become a district manager. Wenzak is a family owned company. It’s important to Mike to keep the tradition going.”
Hooper is working at the Beloit location to keep things running smoothly in the opening months. They currently have 22 employees including management at the Beloit location.
“I wanted to thank Beloit for welcoming us with wide-open arms,” Hooper noted. “We’re looking forward to a long and healthy relationship with the City of Beloit.”