Area schools will begin closing down Monday in light of COVID-19 on Monday.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered schools close on Wednesday, March 18, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered schools close beginning Tuesday, March 17. However, schools may close earlier.
The School District of Beloit Turner, School District of Beloit, Parkview and the Clinton School District announced this afternoon they close beginning Monday, March 16 as well as South Beloit School District.
Evers today directed Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue an agency order mandating the statewide closure of all K-12 schools as part of the state’s efforts to respond to and contain the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.
The mandated closure will begin on Wednesday, March 18, in order to give school districts ample time to make plans for kids, families, educators and staff. School districts, particularly those in counties with reported cases of COVID-19, may choose to close earlier than Wednesday. The anticipated reopening date is April 6, 2020; however, the reopening date is subject to change pending further information.
Earlier today, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 19 cases, including one individual who has recovered.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker closed schools statewide beginning Tuesday, March 17 until March 30.
In Illinois there are 46 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.