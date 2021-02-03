BELOIT—The Stateline Area is in store for a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow today, which will be followed by a cold snap, sending temperatures below zero in the evenings for the next several days.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch that will be in effect through Friday morning. Total accumulation of snow and ice could be 3 to 5 inches by Friday morning.
Area residents may be a little weary of the chore of shoveling snow in recent weeks. Beloit recorded a total of 28.2 inches of snow in January, according to the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wisconsin. That is more than twice the amount of snow recorded in January 2020 when 12.4 inches of snow was recorded. In Rockford, 9.4 inches of snow was recorded in January, according to the National Weather Service.
The City of Beloit and the Town of Beloit have declared snow emergencies, meaning no vehicles should be parked on streets. This allows for effective snow removal. The snow emergency in the City of Beloit is in effect from 11 a.m. today until 1 p.m. Friday. In the Town of Beloit, the snow emergency is in effect from 6 a.m. today until 6 a.m. Friday.
Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain is expected throughout today with south winds at 10 to 15 mph and high temperatures in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100%.
Light snow is expected through tonight with areas of blowing snow through the night. Low temperatures will be around 9 degrees.
Areas of blowing snow will continue Friday when high temperatures will be around 15 degrees with west winds at 15 to 20 mph. Lows Friday night will sink down to 1 below zero.
There is a 20% chance of snow Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will be around 9 degrees and lows Saturday night will be around 11 below zero. There is a 40% chance of light snow Saturday night.
High temperatures Sunday will be around 1 degree with a 20% chance of snow. Low temperatures Sunday night will be around 11 below zero.
Monday’s high temperature will be around 6 degrees and there will be a 20% chance of snow. Low temperatures Monday night will be around 7 below zero.
Tuesday will bring a high temperature of around 11 degrees and lows Tuesday night will be around 10 below zero.
Public Warming Locations will be available for those who need them. Locations include:
- Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Open 7 a.m.—9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m.—5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.—5:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Clinton Public Library, 214 Mill St. Open 8:30 a.m.—5 p.m. Monday and Friday, 8:30 a.m.—7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 8:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Orfordville Village Hall, 303 E. Beloit St. Open 7 a.m.—5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Uptown Janesville (Janesville Mall), 2500 Milton Ave. Open 10 a.m.—7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon—5 p.m. Sunday.