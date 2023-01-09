BELOIT- Winterfest will return to bring skating, crafts, sleigh rides and much more to Beloit in late January.
The City of Beloit announced that Winterfest will be held from Jan. 27-29 and will take place across multiple locations throughout the weekend.
The event is usually held in the last week of January, according to Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications for the City of Beloit.
Winterfest was hosted in 2022, but there were mask requirements and fewer events than the upcoming 2023 Winterfest due to COVID-19 pandemic health concerns.
“2021 saw more virtual events and events with social distancing,” Lock said. “2022’s schedule was similar to previous Winterfest events with the requirements of face coverings inside city facilities. There are no COVID-19-related restrictions for 2023, but we do remind people to stay home if they are sick.”
The city sees hundreds of people participate in the variety of events in Winterfest every year, Lock said.
“Personally, I’ve enjoyed several different events, especially the sleigh rides at Big Hill Park. However, there are many events all weekend, so I encourage others to check them out,” Lock suggested.
Jan. 27
Festivities will kick off at 10 a.m. at Grinnell Hall Senior Center, at 631 Bluff St. The senior center will host an hour of family friendly games where participants can win prizes. This free event requires pre-registration that can be done by visiting the center’s front desk or by calling 608-364-2875.
Edwards Ice Arena will be offering open skating from 7 — 9 p.m. on Jan 27. Later in the weekend, open skating will be offered from 2 — 4 p.m. on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30. The arena can be found at 2101 Cranston Road. Admission costs will be $5 for adult city residentss and $6 for nonresidents. Youths who are city residents can access the ice arena for $4.50 or $5 if they are nonresidents
Jan. 28
On Saturday, Jan 28, families can visit the Beloit Farmers Market at the Downtown Beloit Association building at 557 E. Grand Ave. From 9 a.m. — noon, children can take part in four different craft activities that they can take home with them. This will be a free event.
Dog lovers can learn more about man’s best friend at Leeson Park at 2200 Milwaukee Road. A musher and their dog sled team from Free Spirit Siberian Rescue will show off various demonstrations and teach the community about dog sledding. This free event will take place from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.
The Beloit Public Library will be offering family friendly games from 2:30 — 4:30 p.m. Along with the games, free hot chocolate will be available to warm up on the winter afternoon. This event will be free to all visitors who want to participate.
Euchre pros can try their luck at a tournament that will take place at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course Clubhouse, at 1 p.m. The tournament at 1611 Hackett St. will offer food and drinks on location, for sale at Coach’s Bar and Grill. A $5 cash entry fee is required for the tournament. Interested parties have to call 608-364-2890 by Jan. 23.
ABC Supply Stadium at 217 Shirland Ave. will be treated to Poopsie’s Polar Party. The community is invited to tour the stadium, check out the batting practice arena and make crafts for free. Poopsie, the mascot for the Beloit Skycarp, will be meeting visitors throughout the event from 3 — 6 p.m.
Jan. 29
Sleigh rides and s’mores will be available at Big Hill Park at 1201 Big Hill Road. From 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Welty Environmental Center will be hosting a bonfire and offering s’mores ingredients to visitors for free. Visitors will also have a chance to ride on a horse-drawn sleigh.
The Ironworks YMCA at 502 Third St., is opening up their pool for the community from 12:30 — 2:30 p.m. An entry fee of $3 per person or $10 for a family of four. Children must be accompanied by an adult at the pool.
Pickleball players are invited to participate in a tournament at Beloit Memorial High School at 1225 Fourth St. The tournament requires a $20 entry fee that includes a T-shirt. The tournament will consist of an adult doubles round-robin tournament with a different partner each round. Participants need to register at Eventbrite.com or call 608-364-2890 by Jan. 23. Players are to check in at 11:30 a.m. and games will begin at noon.
Hammer & Stain at 1406 Willowbrook Road invites families and their children to create a work of art. Each child will be given a wood plank that they can decorate with a variety of colors. The event will cost $20 for each child that will be able to create their own artwork. The business recommends children ages 7 and above, but all ages are welcome with a parent. Interested parties need to register at www.hammerandstainstateline.com under book a workshop “Winterfest Kid’s Glow Boards.” This event will begin at 2 p.m. and will close out Winterfest for the 2023 year.